Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 18,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 519,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Kidpik Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

