Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 181,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 83,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 393,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

