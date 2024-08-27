Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

KMI stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

