Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Down 8.8%

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Kings Entertainment Group Company Profile

Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

