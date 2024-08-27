Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 12th

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $18.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $484.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kinsale Capital Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- QuantumScape Pulls Back After July Surge: Is It Ready to Rebound?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Workday Stock Perks Up on Results; New Highs Possible This Year
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- CAVA Stock Surges on Q2 Beat: Is It the Next Chipotle?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.