Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 138.16 ($1.82). 31,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 181,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.13) target price on shares of Kistos in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £114.48 million, a P/E ratio of -531.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.39.

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

