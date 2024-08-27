KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

