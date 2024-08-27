Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Up 6.9%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 101,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Know Labs Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Know Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.