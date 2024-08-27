Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Up 6.9%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 101,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Know Labs Trading Up 6.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
