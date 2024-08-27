Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after buying an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

