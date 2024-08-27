KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as low as C$8.43. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 14,361 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KPT. TD Securities raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on KP Tissue
KP Tissue Price Performance
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.