KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as low as C$8.43. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 14,361 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KPT. TD Securities raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$84.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

