KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Down 1.7%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 1,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

