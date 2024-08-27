Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
