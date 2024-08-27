Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.