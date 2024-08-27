Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,530 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

