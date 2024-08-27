Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,345 shares of company stock worth $19,525,432. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after buying an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 469,947 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.