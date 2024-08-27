LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 54,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

