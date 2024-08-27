Lake Street Capital Raises ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Price Target to $15.00

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

