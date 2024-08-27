Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) President Kristin Pruitt Sells 12,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LKFN opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

