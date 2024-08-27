Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target Lowered to $232.00 at Loop Capital

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $236.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $171.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.59. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

