Lasse Petterson Sells 46,510 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) CEO Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $422,310.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,101 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,397.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lasse Petterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $265,271.16.

On Monday, August 19th, Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of GLDD opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.