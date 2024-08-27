LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Free Report) were up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 3,371,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 655,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 14.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.73.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

