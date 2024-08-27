Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.68).
LGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.81) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.76) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LGEN
Insiders Place Their Bets
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,522.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.30. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.42).
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,000.00%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.