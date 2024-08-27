Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.68).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.81) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.76) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,205.57). In other news, insider John Kingman bought 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($26,407.46). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,205.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,876 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of £13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,522.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.30. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,000.00%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

