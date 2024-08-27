Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Sherry Buck Sells 500 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,549.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $578.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $556.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.53 and a twelve month high of $594.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $11,115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 279.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Lennox International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

