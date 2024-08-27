Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.321-$1.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
