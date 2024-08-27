LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 3,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

LianBio Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LianBio stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LianBio were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

