Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.26.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

