Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.26.
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
LBTYA opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
