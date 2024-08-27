Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.36.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $124,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 388,781 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

