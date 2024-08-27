Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.37

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.37 and last traded at $108.12, with a volume of 37509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.