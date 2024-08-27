Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.87

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.70. Lightbridge shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 80,434 shares trading hands.

Lightbridge Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

About Lightbridge

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. ( NASDAQ:LTBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

