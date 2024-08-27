LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

