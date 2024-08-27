Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

LINC stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $390.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 874,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $784,349 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

