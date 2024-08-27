Lineage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LINE) Quiet Period To Expire on September 3rd

Lineage’s (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lineage had issued 56,882,051 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $4,436,799,978 based on an initial share price of $78.00. During Lineage’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on LINE. Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Lineage has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

