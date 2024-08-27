Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Lineage Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

LINE stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. Lineage has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

