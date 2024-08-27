Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth $54,202,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth about $4,165,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

