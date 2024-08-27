Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Wix.com by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 168.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 72,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 145.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

