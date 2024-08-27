Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 2,874 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.