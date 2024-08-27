Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 5,628 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,031,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

