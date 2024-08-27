Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.76, a PEG ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $61.44.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

