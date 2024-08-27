Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 55,000 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in JFrog by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after purchasing an additional 523,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.