Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,508 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

