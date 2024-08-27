Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $119.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

