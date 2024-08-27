Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,509,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,862,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,638,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,587,352.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

