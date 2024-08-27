Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,473 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

