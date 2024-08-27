Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3,288.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $269.14 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,848 shares of company stock worth $28,883,444. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.