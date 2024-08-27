Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $102,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 83.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 99,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 427,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 21,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

