Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $4.61 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.18.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -387.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.51 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

