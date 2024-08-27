Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $5.33 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.7% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.