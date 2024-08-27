Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $580,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $265,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

