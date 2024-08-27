Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $2.83 Million in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Iradimed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Iradimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRMD

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.