Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $270,000 in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 304,584 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 184,419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

